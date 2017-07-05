Wildland fire in Greenwood Village prompts evacuations

Firefighters were able to get a blaze burning off of Orchard Road under control. (Photo: Courtesy South Metro Fire)

GREENWOOD VILLAGE - A wildland fire that started burning near Orchard Road Wednesday afternoon prompted some evacuations and closures before it was brought under control, according to South Metro Fire.

The blaze was in the area of Orchard and South Clarkson Street, according to the city of Greenwood Village.

Orchard closed west of University Boulevard due to the firefighting efforts.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area near Rollin D. Barnard Equestrian Park.

South Metro Fire says the fire threatened homes, and the evacuations were out of an abundance of caution.

Ultimately, no structures were damaged.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

On scene of a wildland interface fire near Clarkson & Orchard, was threatening homes, now under control thanks to firefighters. pic.twitter.com/a7iChyquH2 — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 5, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV