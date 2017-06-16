Wood pellets catch fire at manufacturing plant, burn up 4 acres in Kremmling

Firefighters tackling the blaze near Kremmling, Colorado. (Photo: Grand County Sheriff's Office)

Multiple agencies responded Friday evening to reports of piles of wood pellets catching fire at a manufacturing plant in Grand County.

The fire began at Confluence Energy near Highway 40 in Kremmling around 2:30 p.m. and promptly spread to nearby sagebrush, says the chief of the Garfield County Office of Emergency Management.

It's not clear at this time how the blaze began, but the fire burned up four acres before it was brought under control by crews from several fire departments. The fire is not out, but emergency officials expect it to be in just a couple hours.

Kremmling Airport was closed for a short time as a precaution.

No one was injured, no structures were threatened and there is no believed danger to the public, authorities say.

The fire was completely contained to the Confluence Energy plant in Kremmling - no other land caught fire.

Multiple pieces of equipment were damaged, according to the company.

Images from the Grand Gazette newspaper appear to show equipment at the manufacturing plant on fire and crews on scene battling the blaze.

