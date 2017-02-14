Wildlife habitat now permanently protected in northwest Colorado

Pot Creek, Colorado. Courtesy: Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation

KUSA - A wildlife habitat in northwest Colorado is now permanently protected.

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF) partnered up with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and worked with landowners to protect 1,742 acres of prime elk and greater sage grouse habitat.

“We appreciate landowners who look outside of themselves and recognize the vital importance of protecting their land,” said Blake Henning, RMEF chief conservation officer. “Protecting this property will maintain its wildlife, agricultural and habitat values while also benefiting nearby public lands.”

The area is adjacent to the Diamond Breaks Wilderness Study Area and just a few miles away from Dinosaur National Monument and Browns Park National Wildlife Refuge.

The project also improves public hunting in a limited draw unit.

The property is located in the Pot Creek and Dry Creek watersheds, which is key summer and winter range for big game.

The landowner granted a public access easement to CPW, allowing public elk hunts every year going forward in the highly-limited draw unit in that hunting area.



