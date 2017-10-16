Wind sends bounce house with kids inside airborne

Photo: Larry/Kensinger/Contributor

WHEATFIELD, NY — A bounce house with children inside was sent airborne by strong winds at the The MAiZE on Niagara Falls Blvd.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, the bounce house traveled approximately 50 feet from its original location.

Several children were treated for minor injuries at the scene. A 76-year-old female, who was standing next to the bounce house, was struck and dragged about 20 feet by the bounce house. She was taken by ambulance to the Erie County Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies ask that if any other children were in the bounce house at the time of the accident and did not report it to please contact the sheriff's office at 716-438-3393.

