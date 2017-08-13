Windsor mill fire was arson, investigators say

(Photo: Dave Carlson)

WINDSOR - The fire that gutted Windsor's historic mill was the result of arson, federal investigators have determined.

A representative with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said the Aug. 6 fire that gutted the mill was intentionally set during a Sunday press conference in downtown Windsor.

Investigators have not identified a suspect or motive, and have issued a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the blaze that destroyed the town's historic landmark.

Investigators and Windsor Severance Fire Rescue personnel declined to share additional specifics about the fire's origin, but have ruled out accidental causes

