Gary DeFrange (Photo: WINTER PARK RESORT)

Gary DeFrange, who has run the Winter Park Resort for nearly two decades, will retire March 31, the resort announced today.

“It is bittersweet leaving a place as special as Winter Park, but I’m filled with gratitude for the immense privilege of leading one of the country’s greatest resorts for so long,” DeFrange said.

