Winter Park Express service canceled Saturday

Union Station. (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE)

KUSA - Skiers and snowboarders headed to Winter Park cannot take the train Saturday due to a temporary Union Pacific track closure.

Amtrak announced early Saturday morning that trips on the popular ski train were canceled.

It's unclear when service on the Winter Park Express will resume.

Passengers with tickets for Saturday can call 800-USA-RAIL or visit amtrak.com for information on refunds or to reschedule trips.

