Winter Park ski train begins service this weekend

KUSA - After a successful inaugural season last year, the "Amtrak Winter Park Express in motion with Lyft" is back.

The train service - from Denver's Union Station to Winter Park Resort - begins Friday, January 5 and will run every Saturday and Sunday through March 25. There will also be service on two other Fridays: February 2 and March 2.

A special kickoff party will take place on Thursday, January 4 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Union Station in Denver. There will be live music from bluegrass band Lonesome Days, train tours of the Winter Park Express from 5 to 7 p.m., discounted Winter Park lift tickets and specialty drinks at Terminal Bar.

Lyft is offering a discount for getting to and from the kickoff party. The code WPE20 will provide a discount and a donation will be made to the National Sports Center for the Disabled.

Tickets for the Winter Park Express can be purchased at Amtrak.com/WinterParkExpress.

