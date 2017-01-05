Winter Park ski train opening this weekend

Winter Park Express train. (Photo: KUSA FILE)

DENVER - For the first time in seven years, the ski train will travel from Union Station to Winter Park this Saturday.

To celebrate the inaugural trip, Union Station is hosting an 80s themed Après Ski Party Friday night. Attendees are encourages to wear 1980s ski gear while enjoy New Belgium beers and Ski Train cocktail specials. There will also be a raffle, ski swag giveways and a costume contest.

Then on Saturday morning the train, which can hold over 500 passengers, will depart from Union Station at 7 a.m. and arrive at the resort at about 9 a.m.

Trains will depart from the resort at 4:30 p.m. and return to Denver at 6:40 p.m.

The idea behind the train is for passengers to ditch the heavy ski traffic on I-70 and U.S. 40 by enjoying a comfortable and scenic ride to the slopes by train.

Tickets start out at $39 each way, and went on sale August 30. For adults traveling with children ages 2-12, two children per ticketed adult can receive the half-priced ticket.

Trains will run continue to run roundtrip from Denver Union Station to the slopes of Winter Park on Saturdays and Sundays from January 7 through March 26, 2017.

Additional round trips are schedule for Martin Luther King Day and Presidents Day.

The ski train previously ran from 1940 to 2009. It was discontinued in 2009 when it became too costly for a private operator to run.

Amtrak is partnering with Winter Park to bring the train back.

