Witnesses free cyclist trapped under car

WESTMINSTER - Witnesses came to the aid of a cyclist who became trapped underneath a vehicle following a collision in Westminster.

Police say the cyclist and the driver were both headed north on Westminster Boulevard near the intersection of West 104th Avenue Wednesday afternoon when the incident happened.

Investigators say somehow the driver hit the rear tire of the man's bicycle which threw him up onto the hood of the car. He then fell down in front of the vehicle and ended up trapped beneath it, near the front tires.

Several witnesses worked together to lift the car and free the victim. Police say he had multiple fractures but was awake and able to talk with first responders.

The woman, who was driving the car, is being charged with careless driving resulting in serious bodily injury.

