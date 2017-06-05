94-year-old woman with dementia reported missing in Wheat Ridge

(Photo: Courtesy Wheat Ridge PD)

WHEAT RIDGE - Police are looking for a 94-year-old woman with severe dementia who they say disappeared from an assisted living center in Wheat Ridge Monday.

Mary Sanchez was last seen at the Rocky Mountain Assisted Living Center at 7850 W. 44th Ave.

Police say she was wearing a white, brown and orange striped shirt and jean capris.

She has brown eyes and grey hair, and is 5'2" and 110 pounds.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

