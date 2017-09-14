KUSA
Woman armed with handgun robs bank in Centennial

Police want your help identifying a woman who allegedly robbed a 1st Bank in Centennial Wednesday morning

Darren Whitehead, KUSA 9:55 PM. MDT September 14, 2017

CENTENNIAL - A woman armed with a handgun robbed a bank on Wednesday.

The FBI says the woman robbed the 1st Bank located at 2323 East Arapahoe Rd. at about 11 a.m.

The suspect is described as being 20-25 years old. She's between 5-feet 5-inches and 5-feet 8-inches tall with a slender build. The suspect was last seen wearing a red long-sleeved sweater, black pants, a wig, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171 or the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office at 303-795-4711. You can also remain anonymous earn up to a $2,000 reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 720-913-7867.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


