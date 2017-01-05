Woman, dog rescued after truck slides off road and into pond

A truck slid off the road and into a pond Thursday in Aurora. (Photo: Aurora Fire Rescue)

AURORA – A woman and her dog were lucky to escape injury after the truck they were in slid off the road and into an Aurora pond Thursday afternoon.

Aurora Fire responded to 250 South Joliet Circle—near South Havana and Alameda Avenue—where the vehicle appears to have slid off the road.

AFR says both the woman and the dog were not injured. A tow truck is at the scene working to get the truck out of the pond.

Roads are still pretty slick throughout much of the metro. Be sure to use caution during the evening commute!

