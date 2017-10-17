Woman facing deportation seeks sanctuary a second time

(Photo: KUSA)

DENVER (AP) - A Peruvian woman has sought sanctuary for a second time in Colorado rather than board a flight to her native country as ordered by immigration authorities.



The American Friends Service Committee said Tuesday that Ingrid Encalada Latorre has sought refuge in a Fort Collins church.



Latorre spent several months earlier this year inside a Quaker meeting house in Denver to avoid deportation for a 2010 conviction for possessing falsified or stolen identification papers.

A deportation order was put on hold while she appealed her conviction. That appeal was denied, and Gov. john Hickenlooper refused to issue her a pardon.



U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement had granted Latorre up to Tuesday to leave the country.



Latorre entered the U.S. in 2000 and has two U.S.-born children.

