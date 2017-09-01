Woman helps trio sought in Amber Alert; Didn't know about warning

Video images captured Mauricio on camera at the RTD station before being confronted by police. (Photo: Adams County Sheriff/Twitter)

A Pueblo woman met a man, woman and infant along the side of the road Thursday without realizing they were referenced in a state-wide Amber Alert earlier in the day.

Samantha Adams and her son, 1-year-old Zahid Adams, were abducted by Samantha's ex-boyfriend Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez early Thursday and taken south from Commerce City along Interstate 25 to Pueblo.

Venzor-Gonzalez abandoned the car he took them in and sometime after that, Carol Archuleta noticed the group walking along the road in Pueblo.

"They looked tired and hot," she told 9NEWS' Anusha Roy. "They didn't have a stroller or anything so I thought I would give them a ride."

She said she felt she had to help because of the baby.

Venzor-Gonzalez told Archuleta his name was Vince, his ex's name was Christine and the baby's name was Josaya.

She let them stay the night at her place and then offered to drive them back north to Denver the next day. First, they told Archuleta they were going to see family. Then Venzor-Gonzalez told her they needed to get to a friend who owed them money.

After dropping them off at the Light Rail station, she told a friend about what happened. The friend saw the pictures on the news Friday of the group and then called 911 after realizing who they were.

Archuleta told 9NEWS the baby looked dirty but happy. The mother didn't look injured but was crying.

Venzor-Gonzalez is still on the run at the time of this writing. The Adams County Sheriff's Office has made a public plea asking for the suspect to just turn himself in.

He's considered armed and dangerous.

Maurico Venzor-Gonzalez is wanted.

RTD security spotted the three of them at the Light Rail platform and approached them. Venzor-Gonzalez took off, leaving Zahid and Samantha behind.

The mother-son pair is being checked out at a local hospital.

