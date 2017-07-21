Woman in critical condition after tube flips near Golden

(Photo: Sky9)

KUSA - A woman is in critical condition after she flipped her inner tube in Clear Creek near downtown Golden Friday afternoon and didn’t immediately resurface.

The 48-year-old woman was found unconscious and unresponsive near the kayak park. Golden Police say she was with her family at the time, and that firefighters were able to quickly respond and start giving her CPR.

Crews had to do a technical rescue to get the woman off of the bank of the creek.

She was taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

