Woman in the U.S. illegally asking for Colorado governor to grant her an expedited pardon

DENVER - The sound of people singing "Que No Caiga La Fe," which translates to "Don't Let Faith Fail," on the steps of the state capitol is a sign from Ingrid Encalada Latorre and her supporters that she won't be taken from the United States quietly.

Her hope, however, is that she won't have to leave the U.S. at all.

She's currently living in Colorado under a stay of deportation that expires a week from Friday. She and her attorney say her only hope of staying in the country is if Governor John Hickenlooper shows her mercy.

"I know that Governor Hickenlooper also has a child and a family," Encalada Latorre said. "I know that he would not wish to be separated from them through the unjust immigration laws that we have in this country and ask him to think of my family."

At a news conference Friday afternoon, Encalada Latorre a few others described her as a hardworking mother of two children who contributes to society and pays her taxes.

"I've really built a life that's mine here in the U.S," she said.

The problem is she pleaded guilty in 2010 to building that life with stolen identification. Court documents show Encalada Latorre had been using documents stolen from a Boulder woman who found out after she applied for government assistance in 2009 and was denied.

At the time, attorneys told her accepting a plea deal wouldn't affect her immigration status, according to Encalada Latorre. However, it did negatively impact her because she now has criminal impersonation, a felony, on her record which further subjected her to being deported from the place she calls home.

"I have over half my life here in Colorado," she said.

Encalada Latorre illegally immigrated from Peru in 2000, according to court documents. Her attorney, Jeff Joseph, said taking the plea deal only made her deportation a "foregone conclusion."

The case returned to a Jefferson County court where Encalada Latorre tried to get the conviction overturned, but a judge denied the motion.

"I know that I made a mistake several years ago but I paid for that mistake with four-and-a-half years of probation and paying court fees and the restitution that I was ordered to do," Encalada Latorre said at Friday's news conference.

With only seven days left before her stay of deportation expires, Encalada Latorre, her attorney and her supporters are hoping Governor Hickenlooper will make a speedy decision to grant her a pardon.

"I really do need his pardon," she said. "I need a second chance to be with my children who are both U.S. citizens, a second opportunity to continue my life here."

When asked about Encalada Latorre's pardon application, Governor Hickenlooper's office would only say they've received it and are reviewing it carefully.

A spokesperson for the governor said there are currently 188 other pardon applications sitting on Governor Hickenlooper's desk. The application that's been in the pile the longest, 9NEWS was told, has been sitting there since March 2011. The only person to receive a pardon from Governor Hickenlooper is Lima Marin.

