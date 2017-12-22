Woman killed after being hit by 2 cars in Denver: Police

Emergency vehicle, light car background (Photo: ThinkStock) (Photo: barbol88, barbol88)

KUSA - An 18-year-old woman died Thursday night after allegedly getting hit by two different cars in Denver, police say.

Dominique Amos was reportedly walking near the intersection of Quebec and E. Leetsdale Drive sometime shortly before 6 p.m. when she was hit by one vehicle and then likely hit again by a different vehicle, Denver Police say.

The first vehicle stayed at the scene but the second drove off before turning up a short while later at a police station.

No one has been arrested at the time of this writing, but charges are pending per law enforcement.

Amos was taken to Denver Health Medical Center where she died. The Denver Medical Examiner has listed the cause of death as blunt force injuries.

