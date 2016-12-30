Woman missing from Broomfield

Lynn Wright, 53, of Broomfield is missing.

BROOMFIELD - Broomfield police are asking for help locating a woman who was last seen leaving her work on Thursday.

Lynn Wright, 53, left work at Denver Human Services at 1200 Federal Boulevard in Denver at 11:06 a.m. Thursday but never made it to her Broomfield home.

She drives a light blue 2008 Ford Escape with Colorado plate 854-RHJ.

Police say Wright is known to frequent the Sloans Lake area.

She is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has blond hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing unknown color medical scrubs.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts please call 911 or the Broomfield Police Department at (303) 438-6400.

Copyright 2016 KUSA