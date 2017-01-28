Woman pleads guilty in death of 3-year-old girl

Police lights.

GRAND JUNCTION, COLO. (AP) - A second Grand Junction woman has pleaded guilty in the death of a 3-year-old girl.



The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports 32-year-old Rebekah Wallin pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in the March death of Bethannie Johnson. The girl was found underweight and unresponsive at Wallin's home, and an autopsy later showed she died of multiple blunt-force injuries.



Wallin's girlfriend, 30-year-old Shanna Gossett, pleaded guilty to the same charge earlier this month.



Gossett, Bethannie's aunt, initially told police that she had strapped her niece in a high chair and kept her in a closet for two weeks before her death. She later told investigators that Wallin physically abused the child, including smashing her into walls and furniture.

