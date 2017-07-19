Woman sees outpouring of support in finding dog a home after owner gets cancer

John and Yola

KUSA - A Craigslist post about Yola the beagle needing a home since her human is dying of cancer, overwhelmed the woman trying to place the dog in a good home.

Bev, who only wants to be identified by her first name, says she’s friends with Yola’s human, John.

John adopted Yola from an animal shelter in Yuma, Arizona in February of 2016.

“There was Yola. She’s a beagle shepherd mix,” Bev said. “It was pretty much love at first sight. It’s obvious they’re meant for each other.”

In June, Bev told 9NEWS John was diagnosed with stage IV esophageal cancer. It was up to her to find Yola a home.

“He has the most positive attitude of anybody I have ever met,” Bev told 9NEWS in a phone interview. “He still won’t say the D word – dying. He still hopes something will come up that might save him, treatment or just a miracle or whatever. He’s got a smile on his face when he’s awake. He’s excited about going home, he’s really looking forward to going home and being with his family.”

Bev said John hadn’t been feeling well, but refused to be checked out.

“We went out to dinner and he got chocked so badly, we thought he was having a heart attack,” Bev said. “He had severe pain in his chest. Unfortunately, John suffers from SMS – stubborn man syndrome, he got ok and refused to go to the hospital.”

When the two got to Cheyenne, both live and travel in RVs, Bev made John go to the VA hospital there, where he was diagnosed. John is in hospice care now. Bev said this was his message to the world.

“Do not have SMS, do not have stubborn man syndrome,” Bev said. “If something on your body feels bad for more than a week, you need to go to the doctor. And get it checked. If he had come in several months before, if he had come in when he first started having indigestion, heartburn so bad and had some serious testing done, they probably could’ve discovered this and he might have had a fighting chance. Now he does not. He hopes to save lives with the message about the diagnosis of esophageal cancer and he hopes to save a lot of dogs, because of the stress of being rehomed without a plan.”

Bev said she contacted some rescues in Cheyenne, but was told they wouldn’t accept an owner surrender. She said she had several dogs of her own, and couldn’t take Yola. Both she and John refused to put her in a shelter.

“Out of desperation, I let Yola post (on Craigslist), I wrote it in her voice,” Bev said. “I asked her what she wanted to say and we posted it and we got very little response at first. Then a radio station, and then some other rescues started cross posting it, it took off like wildfire. We’ve gotten over a thousand emails about her.”

Bev said she has it narrowed to the top ten people who might be lucky enough to get Yola.

But right now, the plan is to have Yola meet the person at the top of the list Wednesday afternoon. Bev said she’s called references and did a check on Yola’s possible new human.

“It’s insane,” Bev said of the response. “And the bad thing is that some people have even called the hospice center where John is staying because they’re concerned we might not be able to find a home for her, we might have to put her down or something which we would never do.”

Bev promised to keep 9NEWS posted about Yola’s new home.

She said she planned to take John home to New York state Friday in his RV, where he’ll be in the care of family.

Bev said she was hoping this story would move people to support their local no-kill shelters and rescues, as well as organizations that help educate about esophageal cancer.

