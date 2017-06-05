Woman seriously injured in Poudre Canyon motorcycle crash

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Investigators say a woman from Severance was distracted by a deer in the moments leading up to a motorcycle crash in the Poudre Canyon that left her seriously injured Saturday.

Leann Krayenhagen, 54, was driving west on Colorado Highway 14 near milepost 85 around 12:30 p.m. when she became distracted by a deer alongside the road and entered the eastbound lane and into the path of an oncoming pickup truck, Colorado State Patrol spokesman Nate Reid said.

Michael Neff, the driver of the truck, swerved in an attempt to avoid hitting Krayenhagen, but crashed the side of his truck into the side of her motorcycle. She was thrown off her bike and airlifted to Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland.

Krayenhagen was wearing a helmet and was listed in serious condition Monday morning.

