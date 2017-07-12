Woman shot overnight in Denver

Photo: file

A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in Denver overnight.

Denver Police say the shooting happened in the 1100 block of North Willow Street.

Police say the victim's injuries are not life-threatening.

