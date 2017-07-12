KUSA
Woman shot overnight in Denver

Megan Morris, KUSA 5:25 AM. MDT July 12, 2017

A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in Denver overnight.

Denver Police say the shooting happened in the 1100 block of North Willow Street.

Police say the victim's injuries are not life-threatening.

This is a developing story.  Stay turned to 9NEWS for updates as the investigation continues.

 

