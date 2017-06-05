Woman wants to find couple who got engaged at Sand Dunes

(Photo: Courtesy Ali McNally)

KUSA - A woman was able to capture some photos of a very special moment at the Sand Dunes over the weekend, and now, she wants to find the people involved.

Ali McNally says she was hiking in the Sand Danes at around noon on Saturday. In the distance, she saw a man get down on one knee – so she started taking pictures.

“It was such a beautiful day and moment,” she wrote. “I wanted to give them space and hoped to run into them on our way back.”

But, she never saw them again. Now, she wants to get those pictures back to the rightful owner – and more importantly, wish them congratulations!

If you know the couple, email desk@9news.com – we’ll put you in touch with the photographer!

You can see all the photos below:

