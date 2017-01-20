Woman who killed 2 bikers gets 20 years

Athina Munoz

DOUGLAS COUNTY – A 28-year-old woman who admitted to texting, drinking and smoking pot prior to killing two bikers was sentenced to 20 years in prison Friday in Douglas County court.

On February 27, 2016 at 1:40 p.m., Athina Munoz killed Brian and Jacquie Lehner when she veered into oncoming traffic and hit the motorcycle the couple was riding.

Prosecutors said Munoz was drunk, three times the legal limit at the time.

During the sentencing hearing Friday, multiple family members and friends of the Lehner family addressed the court with victim impact statements.

“I don’t want revenge, I do not think she deserves another chance. I am asking she is held accountable and serves jail time,” said one of Jacquie Lehner’s sisters.

"I know how much they cared about all of us," said Mark Lehner, the victims' oldest son. "I know as they laid there, they would’ve been thinking about us. I would say and ask for the maximum sentence. She’s had a hard life, I understand. She’s not shown the ability to work through that. This incident will only have made that harder. I would ask for a maximum sentence."

In 2016, Munoz pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide-DUI.

Prosecutors also said that while Munoz had THC in her system, she also consumed cocaine at some point before the crash.

A criminal background check on Munoz revealed she a child abuse no injury conviction from 2011.

