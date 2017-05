(Photo: Longmont Police Department)

LONGMONT, CO. - A woman reported missing on Monday was found safe about 12 hours later.

Longmont Police say Sarah Ann Velazquez was last seen at about 8:45 a.m. Monday.

Police say Velazquez has diminished capacities and does not communicate very well.

She was found around 9 p.m. in Longmont. Police say she is safe.

