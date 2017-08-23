Woman's body found in Rocky Mountain National Park

The Big Thompson River on the east side of the park. (Photo: RMNP)

KUSA - The body of an Englewood woman was discovered in Rocky Mountain National Park on Tuesday morning, park rangers say.

Teresa Sajsa, 59, was found near Tonahutu Creek, close to the trailhead.

Rangers noticed her car that was connected to a welfare check at the North Inlet Trailhead parking area.

Sajsa's cause of death will be determined by Grand County Coroner’s office.

© 2017 KUSA-TV