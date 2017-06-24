Woman's convictions upheld in arson that killed 3 children

(Photo: MARI)

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. (AP) - The Colorado Supreme Court has upheld the murder convictions of a woman who let her three children burn to death in the hopes of cashing in on insurance payoffs.



The Colorado Springs Gazette reports the high court handed down its decision Monday involving the case of Deborah Nicholls. She was convicted in 2008, about five years after the blaze killed 3-year-old Sierra, 5-year-old Sophia and 11-year-old Jay Nicholls.



Nicholls requested a new trial and argued that her ex-husband's former cellmate, who listened as he detailed the couple's involvement in the deaths, shouldn't have been allowed to testify.



The cellmate said Timothy Nicholls acknowledged covering furniture with a flammable solvent. The father then coaxed the kids onto the furniture with snacks so they would get the liquid on their pajamas before he ignited the blaze.



