Women at Champa House look back at their memories before move out

Jessica Schuler looks back at the memories from the Champa House. (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - The Denver Rescue Mission is shutting down the Champa House. It's a family residency program for women and children trying to get back on their feet.

When the women living there got the news back in December, it was a total shock. Now, they're seeing the silver lining.

"It's not very often that you get an opportunity to bring your support system and community with you," said Jessica.

The ladies at the Champa House, do.

All but one of the women who live there are transitioning to The Crossing together. It's another residency program from the Denver Rescue Mission.

"Conflicting emotions here, " said Jessica, "We're starting to get a little excited."

Mostly because the packing will be over, but they're also excited about the new initiatives The Crossing has for their kids.

"My son's happy about the Bronco Bucks," said Jessica.

When kids do their homework, pick up after themselves or just do something positive for someone else- they get Bronco Bucks. They in turn, get to use them to buy things from the Bronco closet. It's meant to teach them how to save money and finance.

The women also get to continue their job hunting through the programs at The Crossing.

This is their last week at the house, the women move out next week. Jessica's move out day is on Tuesday.

