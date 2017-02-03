Women's health company moving to Douglas County from California

Viveve Medical Inc. is moving its headquarters from California to 345 Inverness Drive South in Douglas County. (Photo: GOOGLE MAPS IMAGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A women's health company said it's moving its headquarters to Douglas County from Sunnyvale, California.

Viveve Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: VIVE) said it's received $2.3 million in state tax credits to move its headquarters to 12,342 square feet of space in a building at 345 Inverness Drive South.

In October, the Denver Business Journal reported that the company was moving to Colorado to create 132 new jobs after getting the tax credits.

"The greater-Denver area is a dynamic business center — especially for medical technology companies. We're enthusiastic that Colorado will provide a very attractive quality of life for our employees in addition to having a strong economy, positive growth outlook and highly educated workforce," said Patricia Scheller, CEO, in a statement.

