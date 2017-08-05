Worker dies in accident at Colorado coal processing plant

File (Photo: Associated Press)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) - A worker died in an accident at a northwestern Colorado coal processing plant.



The Daily Sentinel in Grand Junction reports the body of 32-year-old Jason Stevens of Vernal, Utah was found under a two-ton trough at a Deserado Mine production facility near Rangely.



U.S. Mine Safety & Health Administration spokeswoman Amy Louviere says the initial investigation indicates Stevens - a surface mechanic - was working alone and didn't report at the end of his shift on Wednesday. An operator found his body at 1:30 a.m. Thursday under a large container used to clean coal.



Danny Clark, the mine's human resources manager, says Stevens was trying to remove a portion of a steel beam when the accident occurred.



Rio Blanco County Deputy Coroner Roy Kinney says an autopsy is planned.

