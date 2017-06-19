KUSA
Worker electrocuted, Littleton residents without power

Caitlin Kingsbury, KUSA 11:23 AM. MDT June 19, 2017

Some Littleton residents are without power after a worker trimming trees was electrocuted.

The man did not survive.

Littleton Fire and Xcel energy are working to get the worker out of the tree. 

The incident occurred around 10:45 a.m. on 6897 South Prince Circle.

Power will be out for an unknown period of time.

 

