Worker electrocuted, Littleton residents without power

Some Littleton residents are without power after a worker trimming trees was electrocuted.
The man did not survive.
Littleton Fire and Xcel energy are working to get the worker out of the tree.
The incident occurred around 10:45 a.m. on 6897 South Prince Circle.
Power will be out for an unknown period of time.
LFR working a recovery with Xcel on Prince Cir in Littleton. Be advised power is out in this neighborhood for an unknown period of time. pic.twitter.com/7BPkG1AV7P— Littleton Fire (@Littleton_Fire) June 19, 2017
