Worker electrocuted, Littleton residents without power

Some Littleton residents are without power after a worker trimming trees was electrocuted.

The man did not survive.

Littleton Fire and Xcel energy are working to get the worker out of the tree.

The incident occurred around 10:45 a.m. on 6897 South Prince Circle.

Power will be out for an unknown period of time.

