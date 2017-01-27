Workers seeking extra cash turn to 'gig economy'

Julia Mancarella works on a necklace at Colorado State University's Metalsmithing and Jewelry studio Wednesday. Mancarella is a student and makes extra income by selling jewelry on Etsy. (Photo: Valerie Mosley/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Earning a living used to require professional connections, business attire and a well-done resume.

Now, for many, it's a matter of working the algorithms. And personal branding. And juggling a million tasks at the same time.

Nearly a quarter of Americans reported earning at least some money online in 2016, according to a Pew Research survey. It's part of a growing trend that experts are calling the "gig economy," which means that an increasing number of Americans are pulling in income from more than one source, instead of relying on one steady paycheck.

The number from the Pew Research survey includes people who used websites to sell things like used clothing, created online stores to sell their handmade products, and those who work for ride-hailing services such as Uber or Lyft, to name a few.

