Yes, some butterflies did survive the storm

A butterfly in Aurora that survived Monday's snow. (Photo: Fey Hamelin)

DENVER - Monday's early October winter storm dropped several inches of snow across the Denver metro area that knocked out power for thousands and killed an unknown amount of butterflies that were in the region for an unprecedented migration researchers said they had never seen before.

Ricky Levy from the Denver Botanical Garden prepared us for devastating butterfly news last week.

"The butterflies that are around; a lot of them might actually not make through that because freezing temperatures and insects typically don't go well together," Levy told 9NEWS.

He did offer a glimpse of hope, saying some could shelter in thick vegetation such as small grass. But cold and insects don't jive.

On Sunday, Levy said he noticed fewer butterflies at the botanical garden. By Monday, the exodus was completed.

Or so we thought.

Fay Hamelin snapped photos from Aurora that show the survivors frolicking in what's left of the snow.

Look at this one a top some hearty vegetation:

This one is still eating what's left of that flower:

And this one is chilling in the snow:

Hamelin did say she only saw about 20, whereas last week she saw hundreds.

Officials at the botanical garden also said a few remained Tuesday -- but there were significantly fewer butterflies than there were during the migration.

Butterflies live for a few months, Levy said, and many will continue their migration south to Mexico. Enjoy the few still around and send us a pictures of any you see by uploading them to yourtake.9news.com.

