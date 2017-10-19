You can name the Denver Zoo's adorable red panda cubs!

DENVER - The adorable pair of red panda cubs born earlier this year at the Denver Zoo need names!
On Thursday, the zoo announced you will have the final say in the cuties' monikers.
You have three choices ranging from culinary to athletic.
The two boys' name options are:
Peyton and Eli
Chai and Oolong
Pabu and Sabal (Pabu means "poofball" and Sabal means "strong one")
You can cast your vote only once at this link until Oct. 26. Who will you vote for?
