You can now make summer backpacking reservations at Rocky Mountain National Park

KUSA - If you need some peace and quiet to look forward to after a long and thankless work week, Rocky Mountain National Park has a suggestion.
Wednesday is officially the first day to make reservations for a summer backpacking trip.
Trust us when we say, there’s nothing that makes you unplug quite like a trip to the backcountry with everything you need strapped to your back -- and no cell phone reception, in many areas.
You can’t backpack overnight in Rocky Mountain National Park without a permit. If you want to do it in person, you can go to either the Beaver Meadows Visitor Center or Kawuneeche Visitor Center.
You can also call 970-586-1242.
Maps of the available campsites, an online application and availability list are all available online here: http://bit.ly/2lz6hlV
