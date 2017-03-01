You can now make summer backpacking reservations at Rocky Mountain National Park

Rediscovering Colorado's National Parks: Rocky Mountain National Park (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - If you need some peace and quiet to look forward to after a long and thankless work week, Rocky Mountain National Park has a suggestion.

Wednesday is officially the first day to make reservations for a summer backpacking trip.

Trust us when we say, there’s nothing that makes you unplug quite like a trip to the backcountry with everything you need strapped to your back -- and no cell phone reception, in many areas.

You can’t backpack overnight in Rocky Mountain National Park without a permit. If you want to do it in person, you can go to either the Beaver Meadows Visitor Center or Kawuneeche Visitor Center.

You can also call 970-586-1242.

Maps of the available campsites, an online application and availability list are all available online here: http://bit.ly/2lz6hlV

