You could earn a free night of camping for keeping Colorado beautiful

Kelly Lake, State Forest State Park hike (Photo: Anne Herbst)

Colorado parks have seen better days.

There's been a lot of anger and disgust, finger pointing and blaming on who's responsible for the mess.

Some say it's visitors not respecting the state's treasures. Others say it has nothing to do with non-natives.

All in all, the message is clear: people want the parks clean and beautiful.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is giving people a chance to put their money where their mouth is.

They are looking for volunteers to help clean trails at State Forest State Park on July 15.

"Nothing beats a little exercise while breathing fresh air and being surrounded by beautiful scenery," Park Manager Joe Brand said.

Plus, a free night of camping in one of the most beautiful parks in Colorado doesn't hurt either.

Volunteers will need to bring:

water/snacks/sack lunch

insect repellent

Appropriate clothing/gloves/sturdy shoes

If you're tired of how our parks look, sign up here or call Park Ranger Tony Johnson at 970-723-8366.

