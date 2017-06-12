You could get a $100 fine for tubing on Clear Creek right now

A view of Clear Creek. (Photo: Courtesy Google Maps)

JEFFERSON COUNTY - Heavy spring runoff means that tubing, swimming and body-surfing are all restricted in the near future on Clear Creek.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued temporary restrictions on these activities Monday afternoon.

They say they’re prohibiting all “single-chambered air inflated devices such as belly boats, inner tubes, and single-chambered rafts, as well as ‘body surfers and swimming.’”

Kayaks, paddle boards, whitewater canoes and multi-chambered rafts are still allowed, but everyone involved must be using a life jacket and helmet.

What happens if you violate this rule?

You could get a $100 fine and a summons for a class two petty offense, the sheriff’s office said.



