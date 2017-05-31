KUSA
You could smell natural gas in downtown Loveland

Allison Sylte, KUSA 10:57 AM. MDT May 31, 2017

A broken gas line in downtown Loveland Wednesday morning has since been stopped, but a busy stretch of road will be closed in the area while crews work to make repairs.

Loveland Fire Rescue says people could smell a natural gas odor within several blocks of South Cleveland Avenue and East Third Street for a few hours.

They say not to call 911, and that crews are working on the problem.

Cleveland will be down to one lane for the repairs, firefighter say.
 

