You won't be able to fish in this reservoir after June 2018

LARIMER COUNTY - Colorado Parks and Wildlife has been outbid on a lease for a fishing area that it has held since the 1970s.

In a news release, CPW said after June 30, 2018, the public will no longer be able to fish at Lonetree Reservoir.

Current fishing regulations will remain in place at reservoir just south of Loveland until biologists determine which sportfish can be salvaged and remaining fish can be transferred to open water.

CPW says due to a “constrained budget,” situations like this may become more frequent.

In the case of Lonetree Reservoir, CPW says it retried to renew its lease but was outbid in the end.

