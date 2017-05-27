Young girl hit by car in Parker running store passes away

(Photo: 'Rally for Rylie' Facebook page)

KUSA - A post on the 'Rally for Rylie' Facebook page Friday evening confirmed that 12-year-old Rylie Guentensberger has passed away.

Rylie was struck by a vehicle that slammed into the R n K running store in Parker on April 29th.

The Guentensberger family has posted several emotional updates as Rylie battled for her life in a hopsital for 27 days.

They wrote in an e-mail to 9NEWS they will share more of Rylie's story when they feel the time is more right.

They added that anyone may feel free to follow the Rally for Rylie Facebook page here for updates on arrangements and celebrations in memory of Rylie.

Spokesman Josh Hans for Parker Police Department issued a statement Saturday.

The Parker Police Department is incredibly sad after learning of Rylie Guentensberger's death yesterday. We pray for her mother, father, family and friends on this tragic day. Through the investigation into the crash that led to Rylie's death the Parker Police Department has determined that a medical condition was the cause of the crash. The investigation is still ongoing and we are unable to say at this time if charges will be filed against the driver.

