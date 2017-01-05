Your Facebook timeline wasn't lying: A record number of people got married last year in Denver

I asked my coworker to find me a file photo of cats getting married. The results were even better than expected. (Photo: tankist276, Алексей Многосмыслов)

KUSA - If it felt like your entire Facebook timeline was filled with people getting engaged and married last year, you weren't imagining anything: there's actual data to back this up.

The city of Denver says a record-breaking 8,024 couples tied the knot in 2016 – that’s 685 more couples than in 2015 – and hundreds more engagement photos you looked at while you were drinking $3 wine and booking an all-inclusive Mexican vacation with your cat.

You can probably blame Denver’s rising population for the uptick in marriages, according to the Denver Clerk and Recorder.

According to the city’s data, 36 marriage licenses were issued per working day – and there were 980 marriage licenses issued in August alone (the busiest month for the last 12 years).

Marriage in Denver have been on the uptick since 2007 -- with the biggest increase coming in 2014, when Colorado legalized same-sex marriage.

If you plan to tie the knot to keep the marriage trend going in 2017, you can apply online at www.denverclerkandrecorder.org.

