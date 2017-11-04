Your favorite bar is going to be open an hour later tonight (maybe)

RAMON GROSSO (Photo: RAMON GROSSO)

KUSA - You can drink an hour longer tonight!

If you want, of course. All teetotalers are completely accepted at 9NEWS.

Thanks to the highly controversial Daylight Saving Time going into effect at 2 a.m. Saturday night, it's not technically 2 a.m. (the cut off for liquor consumption at bars) until 3 a.m. - even though it's really only 2 a.m.

It's confusing. Think of it like: it's 1:59 a.m. for a full hour.

That's not just a technicality - the State of Colorado's own website points that out alcohol CAN be served an extra hour Saturday night.

Check this link out if you don't believe us.

But, to be safe, don't go to your fave bar thinking they'll just magically stay open - maybe the owners don't want to stay open. The point is - they can. Not that they will.

Here's a screencap:

Source: Colorado Department of Revenue Enforcement Division

