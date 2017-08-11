Longmont Police have located at-risk teen

(Photo: Morris, Megan)

LONGMONT - UPDATE: The Longmont Police have located the missing teen

The Longmont Police Department is asking for help locating an at-risk 19-year-old.

David Nalasco-Orozco was last seen Thursday August 10 at 7 p.m.

He was near his home at 4th Avenue and Dickson Street in Longmont.

David is 5'9" and weighs approximately 124 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is Autistic, non-verbal, and was last seen wearing a green/white striped shirt with jeans and black shoes.

The reason David left and where he was going is unknown but he is unable to drive and has no money.

If you have any information regarding Mr. Nolasco-Orozco please contact the Longmont Police Department at 303-651-8555.

