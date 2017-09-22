Lost at Target? If you're on its app, the store knows where you are

(Photo: Target Corp.)

Target Corp. is rolling out locator technology on its smartphone app to help customers find items in its stores.

The technology, which is built around in-store Bluetooth links that connect with smartphone receivers, shows a user’s location on a store map as they move through the aisles. Shoppers can pinpoint an item on the map through their digital shopping list.

“It’s a bit like driving your car with GPS," Target's Chief Digital and Information Officer Mike McNamara said in a company video. "Just click on an item from your list and the app will indicate on a store map the precise aisle where you can find your item.”

The technology will be live in about half of Target’s stores in time for holiday shopping. The app will also point out nearby sales for shoppers.

Read more from our partners at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2xkxou0

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal