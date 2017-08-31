Louisiana shelter animals transferred to Colorado

Shelter animals from Louisiana arrive at the Colorado Springs Airport on Wednesday, August 30, 2017. (Photo: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region)

COLORADO SPRINGS - Shelter animals from Hurricane Harvey’s path in Louisiana have been transferred to Colorado.

Teams from several Colorado animal shelters received the 90 animals on Wednesday at the Colorado Springs Airport.

Denver Dachshund Rescue, Life is Better, Arkansas Valley Humane Society and Pikes Peak Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region assisted in the delivery.

The animals are from coastal Louisiana animal shelters where they were awaiting adoption.

Acadiana Animal Aid in Louisiana aims to clear as much space in their shelters to help the areas under evacuation in Louisiana while also leaving room to help stray and evacuated animals from the Houston area. To speed up the adoption process, Wings of Rescue offered to fly the animals to Colorado.

Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region in Colorado Springs took in 21 dogs and Pueblo Animal Services took in 17 dogs. After settling in at the shelters and receiving medical and behavior evaluations the dogs will be available for adoption in just a few days.

A large number of cats were transferred to the Arkansas Valley Humane Society.

Acadiana Animal Aid says they were able to fly 113 pets to groups in California as well.

For more information on pet adoption in Colorado Springs visit: https://www.hsppr.org

For more information on pet adoption in Pueblo visit: https://www.hsppr.org/pueblo

For more information about Acadiana Animal Aid in Louisiana visit: https://acadianaanimalaid.org

