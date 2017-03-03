Loveland woman is 'Miss Amazing' in more ways than one

You could list what Savannah Overturf has going against her... autism, epilepsy, schizophrenia, and tourettes... or what she has going for her.

The 24-year-old, from Loveland, was been crowned Miss Amazing Colorado 2017 back in January. The compeition included reading her own poem: "I'm being the best me I can be."

Now, Savannah wants to use her new title to help other "uniquely-abled' women like herself.

Watch Savannah's incredible story above. Her outlook on life will inspire you.

Her family is raising money to attend the national Miss Amazing contest. You can find a link to their GoFundMe here.

