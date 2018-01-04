For the first time since the devastating floods of 2013, the town of Lyons opened up its ice skating rink in LaVern Johnson Park.

The town says it's not just a piece of the community, it's another sign of progress in the town's rebuilding.

"It was really important to us," said Mayor Connie Sullivan. "It was one of our top priorities."

Lyons was devastated by the floods, losing more than 200 homes and sustaining millions of dollars in damages.

Sullivan says $6 million has been spent on LaVern Johnson Park alone, and she estimates another $36 million will be needed to fully restore the town to its condition before the flood.

"No one in this town will ever take for granted being in this park and hearing kids laugh and watching people just enjoy themselves and feeling carefree again," Sullivan said.

It took 7 days for the rink to open so enough water could swell and freeze in the southwest corner of the park.

"It's an important sense of rebuilding that sense of community we had," Sullivan said. "You can rebuild the roads and the bridges but until you get your community gathering and recreational places back, we lose that ability to connect with each other."

LeVern Johnson Park was the first to reopen in Lyons in September of 2016. The town says it's still rebuilding its other town park.

