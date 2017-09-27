Macy's reinvents its loyalty program

A view of the Macy's flagship store in the Herald Square neighborhood in New York City. (Photo: Drew Angerer, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA - With the holiday shopping season right around the corner, Macy's hopes a refreshed loyalty program will bring in more shoppers.

Macy's announced on Wednesday a reinvention of its loyalty program "Star Rewards" effective October 2.

Loyalty levels previously known as Premier Elite, Elite and Preferred will become Platinum, Gold and Silver. Macy's hopes the new levels will simplify its program, according to CNBC.

Among some of the new rewards, customers who spend $1,200 or more a year will earn 5% cash back on all purchases through store credit and earn free shipping. About half of Macy's sales come from customers who spend more than $1,200 a year.

The department store chain is hoping to reverse 10 quarters of sales declines, according to Fortune.

Macy's currently operates 14 stores in Colorado.

