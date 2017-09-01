Man convicted of video-recording rape gets long prison term

Desmond Martin. Photo courtesy Colorado Springs Police Department.

CENTENNIAL, COLO. (AP) - A man convicted of sexually assaulting a Colorado woman while video-recording the attack on a cellphone has been sentenced to 48 years to life in prison.



Prosecutors said 31-year-old Desmond Alvis Martin of Colorado Springs received the maximum sentence Thursday.



Martin was accused of forcing the woman at gunpoint to perform sex acts at her home in the Denver suburb of Aurora in January 2016.



He was convicted in July.



Martin faces sexual assault charges there stemming from a separate incident.

